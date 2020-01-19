Swiftly making its way towards the Rs 150 crore club, Om Raut-directorial Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, starring actors Kajol, Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in the lead, saw a jump again in business. Minting a total of Rs 145.33 crore, the war drama is all geared to continue trending in the coming weekdays.

Sharing the incredible figures on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “#Tanhaji is a one-horse race… Biz jumps again… Day 9 higher than Day 1 [₹ 15.10 cr]… Trending better than #GoodNewwz in *Weekend 2*… Will cross ₹ 150 cr today [Day 10], ₹ 175 cr on weekdays… [Week 2] Fri 10.06 cr, Sat 16.36 cr. Total: ₹ 145.33 cr. #India biz. (sic).”

After Uttar Pradesh, the Haryana government declared Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan starrer period-drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior tax-free in the state. The movie has received a lukewarm response from the critics. But the movie is being supported by the government. BJP members distributed free-tickets to the movie in Bhopal, MP. Now, the Haryana government has followed the lead and declared the movie tax-free in the state.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior features Ajay Devgn in the titular role. The film is based on the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670. Tanhaji was the brave military leader in the Maratha empire under the leadership of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. As the legend has it, he represented the Marathas against Udaybhan Singh Rathod, the fort keeper appointed by Mughal General Jai Singh I to protect the fort of Kondhana. After a grave battle, even though the Marathas won, Tanhaji lost his life and Shivaji anointed him with the title of ‘Sinha’, meaning lion in Hindi and the fort was renamed as Sinhagad.

Kajol, who essays the role of the wife of Tanhaji, Savitribai Malusare, is shown as a strong character, who accompanies him in taking firm decisions. Saif Ali Khan, who plays the antagonist, comes out strong as Uday Bhan, a Rajput official, who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.