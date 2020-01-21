Actor Deepika Padukone received a Crystal Award at the recently conducted World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The actor was felicitated for her contribution in spreading awareness about mental health and working actively to reduce the stigma around depression both personally and through her NGO.

Dressed in a beautiful blue gown by Alex Perry, Deepika stepped on the stage to bag the prestigious award and in her acceptance speech, she talked about her own experience of suffering clinical depression. The actor talked about how her foundation has been working across India to make people aware of mental illness and how it affects their overall lifestyle. She also presented the data of suicides and mentioned how mental illness affects global economic growth by trillions.

Explaining how she sought medical help after her mother’s advice and was diagnosed with clinical depression, Deepika said, “15 February 2014, I vividly remember waking up with a hollow feeling in my stomach. I felt empty and directionless. I had become irritable and for someone who loves to multi-task, making decisions suddenly felt like a burden. I would cry endlessly. Waking up every morning had become a struggle. I was exhausted and I often thought of giving up.”(sic).

At the end of her speech, Deepika highlighted how it’s important to understand the value of ‘patience’ and ‘hope’ in life as these two are the driving factors of happiness. The actor said depression is a sickness like any other ailment and it needs to be treated with both patience and hope. She said, “My love-hate relationship with the illness has taught me so much – to be patient for one, that you are not alone, but most importantly, that there’s hope.” (sic) Check out Deepika’s full acceptance speech from Davos 2020 World Economic Forum here:

The actor winning an award for her contribution to society was a proud moment for her fans. Deepika has been taking some exceptional steps by utilising her voice and popularity for the welfare of the community. It’s remarkable.