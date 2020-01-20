Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were, literally, the biggest stars of the evening at the SAG Awards 2020 that aired on Monday evening in India. The ex-couple first met backstage after Brad won the Best Supporting Actor award for his performance in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Later, when Jennifer received the Best Actress in a Drama Series award, the man stopped everything to listen to her acceptance speech from behind the stage. Brad exclaimed a big ‘wow’ as his ex-wife Jennifer stepped on the stage to bag the trophy for her performance in The Morning Show.

The internet could not have enough of the Brad-Jennifer moments from the award night. The FRIENDS‘ actor’s reaction to Brad’s acceptance speech in which he quipped about his character ‘not getting along with his wife’ was not missed either. Twitterati had a field day as the photos of Brad and Jennifer were circulated widely on the internet with one of them even showing Brad holding Jennifer’s wrist as she prepared to leave. Check this out:

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt backstage at the #SAGAwards2020. pic.twitter.com/yrM8atg2nx — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) January 20, 2020

JENNIFER ANISTON AND BRAD PITT REPEAT JENNIFER ANISTON AND BRAD PITT HOLDING HANDS #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/tMHHNnpyA4 — Maria (@Mariacarp_) January 20, 2020

Hey boss I’m not coming in today, I’ll be analyzing this pic of Brad Pitt holding Jennifer Aniston’s hand all day pic.twitter.com/rek4eet9f5 — Betches (@betchesluvthis) January 20, 2020

jennifer aniston and brad pitt reuniting at the sag awards. that’s it. that’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/bDVRG8990P — charlotte (@80sdakota) January 20, 2020

My new life goal, inspired by Jennifer Aniston, is to be so devastatingly chill and successful that my exes can’t help but stan when they have to watch me collect my awards in 10 years while being full of regret over losing me — Amna (@AGlasgowGirl) January 20, 2020

#JenniferAniston, please don’t. Yes, you & I are basking in his attention. My heart even skipped a beat alongside yours. I stared at him too, recalling those beautiful moments. Girl, I dreamed. Then I snapped back and remembered he’s now an old dude with 16.5 kids. Girl, don’t! pic.twitter.com/t5yMTEbAJ8 — A Lifestyle as Fake as a Mocktail (@MusingsOfACarer) January 20, 2020

brad pitt and jennifer aniston ending all the rumors pic.twitter.com/e8S7q6VpQN — grace dante (@misslefroy) January 20, 2020

BREAKING NEWS: the media has always painted jennifer aniston as a scorned woman after her relationship with brad pitt but look at HER! she’s happy, she’s thriving and she doesn’t give a f*** about the rumors. pic.twitter.com/VCmnAvL9kq — nicole (@anistonily) January 20, 2020

Is it just me or are Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston becoming the Ross and Rachel of this awards season? #WillTheyOrWontThey #SAGAwards https://t.co/H3q7LNedw9 — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) January 20, 2020

Now check out this video of Brad keenly engrossed in looking at Jennifer as she delivered her acceptance speech at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020.

It was that one rare award show where both Jennifer and Brad won for their performances in their respective projects. The actors left everyone amused with their backstage chemistry and extending support to each other. The two popular stars got married in 2000 only to call it off in 2005. Later, Brad married Angelina Jolie in 2014 and Jennifer married Justin Theroux in 2015. However, they called it quits and Brad filed for divorce with Jolie in 2016 while Jennifer followed the same in 2017.