Veteran actor Neena Gupta, who’s 60-years-old, was set to play mother to Akshay Kumar who’s 52-years-old. This eight years age gap could precisely be the reason why the makers of Sooryavanshi, after shooting for three days, realised that Neena wasn’t fit to play the role of a mother to an actor who’s just a few years younger to her. A report in Deccan Chronicle states that Neena was asked to leave the film after being informed that her character wasn’t adding to the story any longer. The actor herself confirmed the news to the daily and revealed that her track was removed after the makers realised the role ‘was not working’ (in the plot).

The actor was quoted saying, “It is true, I am no longer in Sooryavanshi. I shot for three days for the film. Then they realised my track (in the plot) was not working, so they removed my track.” However, the same media report had a source revealing that the director of the film – Rohit Shetty, realised the age gap between Neena and Akshay wasn’t much and it would have been embarrassing to cast the two as mother-son duo.

The report mentioned that the director took his time to realise that the casting landed in a soup and Neena-Akshay never looked like a mother-son duo when they started filming together. That’s the reason a strict decision was made and Neena’s role was abruptly chopped out from the script.

While this would have created a rift between Neena and Rohit, a report in Mid-Day stated that the senior actor understood the reason and backed out without any bad blood. The report mentioned that Neena ji, as she is lovingly called, didn’t create any issue with the production and in fact, joked with Rohit over offering her another role in his next film.

Apart from Akshay, the film also features Katrina Kaif, Gulshan Grover and Nikitin Dheer among others. It’s slated to hit the screens on March 27 next year.