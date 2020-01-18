Actor Sara Ali Khan is raising the mercury on Saturday with her hotness personified look. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her slew of pictures in a black crop top, matching shorts and neon pink funky jacket with ‘Patakha’ written on it. For the glam, she opted for dewy makeup, highlighted cheeks, kohl in eyes and a dash of lipstick. She accessorised her look with a pair of earrings, yellow nail paint and matching footwear. With a high ponytail, she looks hot in her latest sultry pictures.

Her pictures have gone viral and have fetched thousands of praising comments and over five lakh likes.

Check out the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram 💣💥🌈💚🐛🐝💛 📸: @shivangi.kulkarni A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Jan 18, 2020 at 2:15am PST



Earlier, for the trailer launch of her upcoming film Love Aaj Kal 2, she opted for a shimmery black-grey crop top teamed up with a neon mini skirt. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Trailer launch Now on Valentine’s Day you better pahunch‼ #LoveAajKal Counting every pal Promise it won’t be dull Go watch our trailer then film, chal chal chal #sarakishayari #PromotionKiTayari #TrailerLagiPyaari 📸: @shivangi.kulkarni.” (sic)



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film is a sequel to Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Love Aj Kal (2009). The film is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and the director. The love story will hit the cinema screens on Valentine’s Day this year. Apart from Love Aaj Kal 2, she has Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan.

Sara made her big Bollywood debut with Kedarnath where she played Sushant Singh Rajput’s love interest. Post that, she starred in Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh where her performance was accoladed by fans and critics alike.