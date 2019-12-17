Actor Sanjay Dutt‘s eldest daughter Trishala Dutt has been living away from social media for a long time. However, she returned to wish her Instagram-family happy holidays in a lovely post on Monday. Trishala posted a picture of herself looking stylish in a long white coat. In the caption of the post, she apologised for not sharing enough photos for her followers and wrote that she is trying to get away with all that she experienced this year and it’s been a hard journey.

The caption on Trishala’s post read, “Happy Holidays IG Fam 🎁 – yes I’m still here! apologies for the lack of posting, just been trying to get through the year as best as I can! xx 🦢” (sic). Check out the entire Instagram post here:

As soon as Trishala made the post, Dutt’s second wife Maanayata Dutt commented on it. She posted two hear emojis on the post to express her love and concern for the young woman.

Trishala has been through a really tough phase after the sudden demise of her boyfriend in July this year. She revealed the news a few days after the terrible incident and expressed how she has been dealing with excruciating pain and trying to collect herself up every moment. In the caption of the post remembering her boyfriend, she had written, “Thank you for loving me, protecting me, and taking care of me. You have made me the happiest I’ve ever been in my life. I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have met you & beyond blessed to have been yours. You will live in me for eternity.

I love you & I will miss you.

Until we meet again.

Forever yours, xx your Bella Mia ❤️ ——————- #RIP

October 07, 1986 – July 02, 2019 ————————- “I love you more today than yesterday but not as much as tomorrow” (sic)

Later, as she tried to move on in life, Trishala took charge of herself. She travelled around and spent time with friends and family members to gather support.

For the unversed, Trishala is Dutt’s daughter with his first wife Richa Sharma. After her mother succumbed to cancer, Trishala was brought up by her maternal grandparents in the US.