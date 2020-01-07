Actor Sonam Kapoor might not have been present at the silent protest that a group of people from Bollywood staged in solidarity with the students of Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University, but she made an Instagram post that cleared her stance on the issue. Sonam condemned the attacks in the strongest words possible explaining how the violence against the students who were beaten in their hostel rooms on a Sunday night is absolutely horrific. The actor posted pictures from the incident on her Instagram account and minced no words in slamming those who have still kept a mum on the entire incident.

Sonam asked the people of influence and those who fear speaking out to not let this incident pass as just another part of history. The actor urged all to be cautious and sincere while speaking out in the matter and acknowledge that what happened inside JNU on January 5 was ghastly. A part of the caption on Sonam’s post read, “Be sincere, use your voice and tell the truth. What’s happening in our country seems alien and unrecognisable. Im not sure how we got here. It’s always been a hidden truth that you may be punished if your opinions are too loud or unpopular. But now it’s there to see. And that scares the shit out of me. My thoughts are with the students at JNU you are so much braver than I could ever be.” (sic). Check out her entire post here:

Sonam further took to Twitter to share how she has been trolled for expressing her mind by condemning the JNU attacks. However, she maintained that social media is a tool and even though she might not know about the entire issue as deeply as others but she’s sure that what happened inside JNU campus on Sunday was violence that should not have happened.

Meanwhile, a group of Bollywood people joined the protestors on Monday evening and supported the students by singing many Hindi songs like ‘Bawra Mann Dekhne Chala Ek Sapna’ and ‘Ye Jo Des Hai Tera’. Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Dia Mirza, Zoya Akhtar, Anubhav Singh, Ram Sampath and Vishal Dadlani among others were present at the protest.

A group of people wearing black masks entered the university campus on Sunday evening with hockey sticks and beat students, teachers and others present inside the hostel and at the campus. Heartbreaking incidents of female students being brutally hurt emerged out while the Delhi police stood outside the gate and let the masked people leave the campus freely after causing all the destruction.