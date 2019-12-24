Actor Varun Dhawan has got another commercial entertainer added up to the kitty of his upcoming films. The actor is all set to reunite with his brother and director Rohit Dhawan for the sequel to his 2016 action-comedy Dishoom. As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, the brother-duo has finalised Dishoom 2 and the film will begin in the second half of 2020.

A source close to the daily revealed that Rohit had been working on multiple scripts and one of them turned out to be perfectly suitable to convert Dishoom into a franchise. Like the first part, the second film will also see Sajid Nadiadwala on board as the producer. This makes Dishoom the fifth home-grown franchise for Nadiadwala after Judwaa, Housefull, Baaghi and Kick. The filmmaker is expected to begin both Kick 2 and Dishoom 2 at the same time.

The report further mentioned that while the first part showed two cops in a race against time to find the abducted Indian cricket captain, the second part will see Varun’s character Junaid on a mission to track a threat. John Abraham’s presence in Dishoom 2 is still not confirmed. The team is expected to begin their recce early next year.

Meanwhile, Varun is currently busy with the release of his upcoming film titled Street Dancer 3D which hits the screens on January 24 as the big Republic Day release. The actor then has Shashank Khaitan’s film titled Mr Lele with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar that goes on the floors in March. Varun will then hop to shoot the much-awaited biopic on the 1971 Indo-Pak war hero Arun Khetarpal with Sriram Raghavan with whom he had teamed up for Badlapur in the past. The actor has also got Coolie No. 1 with Sara Ali Khan coming up next year.