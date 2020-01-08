Actor Varun Dhawan emerged as the latest Bollywood celebrity to raise a voice against the attacks on the students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University. The actor is currently promoting his upcoming film titled Street Dancer 3D across the country. In one of the promotional interviews recently, he talked to the Madhya Pradesh media and expressed concern. The actor minced no words in condemning the attacks that happened inside the university campus on Sunday night. Varun said he is not going to take any ‘neutral’ stand in commenting on the attacks because violence at an educational institution is sad and deplorable.

News agency PTI quoted the actor saying, “Cannot stay neutral on such issues. It’s dangerous & sad if masked people enter an educational institution and all this happens: Actor Varun Dhawan on #JNUViolence” (sic)

Varun though steered clear away from commenting on the statements made by his colleagues against CAA NRC in the country. He chose to not speak on the matter and said he didn’t have time to know who was speaking what on the issue because of his hectic promotional schedule. The actor added that he doesn’t want to speak on how people are reacting on the issue on social media as it won’t influence his opinion.

The actor went on to say that he has full faith in the Indian judiciary and the police who will find a way to deliver justice to the victims of the attacks. Varun said he is hopeful that those responsible for the attacks will be punished soon.

Meanwhile, the nation is swelling with pride seeing Deepika Padukone standing in solidarity with the students at JNU on Tuesday morning and interacting with a few to express her support and concern. The actor has been hailed as the major Bollywood force who didn’t think of her prestige, pride, money and other high stakes in standing with the protestors just two days before the release of her movie Chhapaak. Other Bollywood stars who have come out to show their support with the students protestings against the attacks and CAA NRC include the names of Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Richa Chadha, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Anurag Kashyap, Anubhav Sinha, Vikrant Massey, Vishal Bharadwaj, Farhan Akhtar, Rhea Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Konkona Sensharma, Dia Mirza, Ahana Kumra and Vishal Dadlani among others.