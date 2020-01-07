Only a handful of people represented Bollywood in its meeting with Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday. Invites were sent out to the entire fraternity to channelise a meeting where the government wanted to clear the ‘myths and realities’ regarding the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act that has drawn fire from the most section of people in the country. Interestingly, as reported by News 18, artistes like Swara Bhasker, Anurag Kashyap and Anubhav Sinha among others who have been actively raising their voices against the act, were barred from attending the meeting.

This was that rare meeting organised by the Modi-government that didn’t see the smiling presence of leading celebrities from the movie business like Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Sonam Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez among others – all of those who never missed a chance to get selfies clicked with the PM everytime there was a meeting announced.

People who decided to represent Bollywood in the latest meeting included names like Urvashi Rautela, Ranvir Shorey, Kunal Rawail, Prasoon Joshi, Bhushan Kumar, Abhishek Kapoor, actor Shailesh Lodha and singers Roop Kumar Rathod, Anu Malik and Shaan. Producer Ritesh Sidhwani was also present at the meeting but he left within 20 minutes. BJP Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda was also an important member of the meeting.

Shorey, who has been a supporter of the act, revealed that the meeting was ‘good’ and he’s glad that the government is trying to reach out to people to discuss their agendas behind CAA. “I already had no issues with the CAA and I hope more people are not misled about it affecting any Indian citizen,” he was quoted as saying by the channel.

While the meeting happened inside doors of the plush hotel in Mumbai, a few gathered outside the hotel to protest against the act with placards that read “Bollywood, we are watching” and “Don’t disappoint your fans, Reject CAA NPR NRC”.

Apart from these few, the rest of the film industry avoided the meeting. The invites were sent to the likes of Karan Johar, Javed Akhtar, Kabir Khan, Richa Chadha and Farhan Akhtar among others. Farhan’s sister Zoya Akhtar, along with Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha and Dia Mirza joined Ram Sampath, Vishal Bharadwaj, Anurag Kashyap and Anubhav Sinha in protesting against the act as the meeting continued. Hindi songs were sung and the unity of the nation was celebrated as the filmy group protested with students and other young individuals.