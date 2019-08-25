Evelyn Sharma is a model who rose to fame with her role in Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’. Since then, Evelyn has gone on to do some great work in various films. She will be seen in the Hindi film ‘Saaho’. Recently, the hot actor shared that she is a huge fan of Bahabali actor Prabhas and that she got too excited when she was offered a role in “Saaho”.

Evelyn took to Instagram to share her fangirl moment, “HERO!! 💥 Being a huge fan of #Bahubali, you can imagine how excited I was to work with @actorprabhas 😃 when I got the call from @sujeethsign asking me to join #Saaho to play the role of #Jennifer, there was only one answer: YES!!! 💯🔥😁 #saahoonaugust30#saahocountdown #evelynsharma#prabhas #shraddhakapoor#neilnitinmukesh #tollywood#bollywood”

Take a look at the post:



Along with it, she posted a photograph in which she can be seen sharing smiles with Prabhas. “Saaho”, a Sujeeth directorial, is scheduled to release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil on August 30. It also features Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Evelyn had a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s upcoming movie Jab Harry Met Sejal and Deepika and Ranbir’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.