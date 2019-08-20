The Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez dated ‘Housefull 2’ director Sajid Khan for about 2 years. It has been 6 years since they broke up in 2013. Earlier, when Jacqueline was asked if she would be interested to work again with her ex-flame Sajid? She said, “Why not? I don’t mix my personal and professional lives.” The Kick actor knows how to balance her life professionally and personally. In spite of their breakup, Jacqueline shared a cordial relationship with Sajid’s sister and filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder. They even judged the dance-based reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the two are back at rekindling their friendship. They are good friends now! Jacqueline and Sajid have begun to text each other again. The latest updates say that Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to play the lead in Shirish Kunder’s upcoming directorial Mrs. Serial Killer which will be streamed on a popular digital platform. The tabloid also suggested that Sajid has dropped by on the sets of Mrs Serial Killer and also drove Jacqueline home post the shoot.

View this post on Instagram My favorite ride is TukTuk 🤪 #colombonights A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Aug 13, 2019 at 5:01am PDT

Sajid Khan was replaced from Housefull 4 after the #MeToo controversy.

On the work front, Jacqueline will be seen in Saaho’s Bad Boy song along with Prabhas. The chemistry of Prabhas and Jacqueline is undeniably good in the song. The song is composed, written, and performed by Badshah and has a small portion by Neeti Mohan. Jacqueline is looking extremely hot in the video.

Saaho is already getting fans excited not just because the Telugu hunk will feature on the big screen after Baahubali 2, but it is also one of the most expensive movies in India. With its release date drawing close, makers of ‘Saaho’ are making sure that movie-buffs remain on the edge of their seats as they wait for the flick to hit the big screens.