Actor Jay Bhanushali was recently out for his promotional duties as part of his association with Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc. The actor has been promoting eye healthcare across the country and making sure that more youngsters be a part of the #Acuvue1DayChallenge that the company launched recently to invite more people to get their eyes checked regularly. At one of the promotional events, India.com got an opportunity to interact with the actor and discuss his ‘clear vision’ in life, his duties as a new father and of course, Bigg Boss 13.

When asked which contestant has a ‘clear vision’ in the game inside the Bigg Boss house, Jay took two names – Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. The actor, who also visited the participants this season as part of a task, mentioned that both Sid and Asim have been working really hard on their game from day one inside the house and they have all the qualities of being a winner. Talking about Siddharth’s presence in the house, Jay said he has a clear vision that he wants to win the show and he’s been doing everything to ensure he wins the season. “Asim is well aware of what the audience would like to seem him do inside the house and that’s what makes him a potential winner,” said Jay.

The actor, who’s married to Mahhi Vij for last 10 years, revealed just how much his daughter who he named Tara Jay Bhanushali has changed their world. Jay requested all the fathers to be equally involved in taking care of their newborn the way mothers do. He said, “It’s not just your wife’s duty to take care of the baby. You have to ensure that you are equally contributing to a healthy lifestyle that your baby needs. Take the equal responsibility of your baby.”

When asked if he is able to read his wife’s eyes in the public, Jay laughed and said it’s been 10 years and if his answer is ‘no’, he’s going to be in big trouble. “I am a trained husband for 10 years and I get to know everything that Mahhi conveys from her eyes. If I miss any message that she gives me from her eyes, I am going to be in deep trouble. I can read her eyes everywhere whether in front of the guests or in public,” Jay explained.