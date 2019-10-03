Nach Baliye 9 couple Faisal Khan and Muskaan Kataria‘s breakup has taken an ugly turn now. After Faisal accused Muskaan of being with him to cash-in on his fame, the girl has given a detailed interview in which she has claimed that the actor was cheating on her even during Nach Baliye. Muskaan talked to news daily and revealed there were many instances when she felt things were off with Faisal and he was definitely hiding something from her.

Rumours are rife that Faisal has been dating Sneha Wagh, his co-star from TV show Chandragupta Maurya. However, both of them denied the rumours. Now, while talking to Bombay Times, Muskaan revealed an incident when she felt ‘shocked’ to see his ‘co-star’ accompanying him everywhere at the hospital after he got injured on the sets of the show and was hospitalised for surgery.

Muskaan didn’t take any name but her statement hinted at Sneha being that supportive ‘co-star’ who was with Faisal everywhere in the hospital. “On day one, I rushed to the hospital along with my mother to see him but was shocked to see his co-actor accompanying him everywhere. The next day, I was told not to visit as his father was not comfortable having me around. I was in utter shock as they used to treat me like family. I don’t want to take anyone’s name, but I am sure that he was cheating on me with her even during Nach Baliye,” explained Muskaan.

Earlier, commenting on the rumours of dating Faisal, Sneha had told BT that they are just good friends and people (Muskaan) are resorting to any gossip to remain in news.