Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been dating for more than a year now and has flooded their Instagram with pictures of each other. The couple is currently in London and has been updating fans with their doings. Shibani recently shared a picture with Farhan that will leave you spellbound.

Though it has just been recently that the couple has been vocal about their relationshio. Earlier, they would just share pictures with each other on social media and say that they “bumped” into each other. Shibani’s latest Instagram post is all about style and love. The couple raised their fashion game as they posed in royal outfits. Farhan looked dapped in his black tuxedo while Shibani looked like a princess straight out of a fairy tale in her pink off shoulder ruffled gown. The duo flaunted their tan as they got clicked hand-in-hand.

Farhan will soon tie the knot with Shibani Dandekar. Though the dates have not been revealed yet. The two are head over heels for each other and their Instagram says it all. Earlier on a chat show Farhan revealed about his wedding plans with Shibani. Bhumi Padnekar who was on the show with Farhan played a cassette of Shibani asking Farhan, “Hey Farhan, are we getting married in April or May? Can you please let me know because I am very confused.” To this Farhan replied, “I think she is having a lot of fun with a lot of news that is going around currently, about us looking for wedding planners.” Bhumi asked Farhan, “Are you though?” To which Farhan replied, “It maybe April or April be ‘May’”.

On the professional front, Farhan will next be seen in The Sky is Pink with Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim.