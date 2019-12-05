Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are making noise on social media once again. The couple’s new picture has hit Instagram and is now going viral. It’s a black and white photo of Farhan and Shibani in which they are seen completely lost in each other’s eyes with that million-dollar smile on the face. While the actor is half-dressed, Shibani is seen dressed up in what looks like a basic black tank top and a sequined skirt. A messy bun and layered chain further finish her look. Shibani looks stylish and Farhan looks striking, as always.

Farhan himself shared the new picture on Instagram with a lovely caption that read, “Who needs a toothpaste brand when we have each other..!! 😬😘 @shibanidandekar ❤️#youmakemesmile” (sic)

Farhan and Shibani have been dating for over two years now. The star couple never declared their relationship in the public but they never even tried to hide their bonding. They are often seen expressing feelings for each other through happy posts on social media. In fact, it was through an Instagram post itself that Farhan revealed he was indeed dating Shibani and was definitely head-over-heels in love with her.

The actor posted a picture of himself with Shibani posing inside a swimming pool. He dedicated poetry to her and wrote ‘Love You’ at the end of those beautiful lines. The caption on his post read, “As long as I have you

As long as you are I’ll never be lost Shine on beautiful star ☀️❤️ @shibanidandekar love you loads” (sic)

The duo is now seen attending various Bollywood parties together, making social appearances and even hosting family events together. Such a gorgeous couple, isn’t it?