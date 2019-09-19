Actor Farhan Akhtar and girlfriend Shibani Dandekar always grab attention with their social media PDA. The two are love-struck and keeps gushing over each other. Earlier today, The Sky is The Pink actor took to Instagram to share the photo of his love Shibani and he is smitten by the photo. In the picture, she can be seen sitting on the sofa in a loose T-shirt and shorts. Well, this is how we all spend our lazy weekends and we can so relate to her.

Sharing the post, Farhan wrote, “Mood. @shibanidandekar. (sic)” with a heart emoji.

Take a look at the photo:

View this post on Instagram Mood. @shibanidandekar ❤️ A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on Sep 19, 2019 at 12:58am PDT



Farhan and Shibani, who are dating for a long time now, were recently spotted together at the 45-year-old’s film The Sky is The Pink’s premiere at Toronto International Film Festival 2019 (TIFF). She also took to Instagram to share her picture with the entire team of the film. She wrote an emotional post and wished them good luck.



Earlier, the power couple also walked the ramp for the fashion designer Payal Singhal. The duo walked hand-in-hand on the stage as they twinned in gorgeous outfits. Shibani looked stunning in an embellishment, pastel-shaded lehenga teamed up with matching choli and stylish fringed shrug over it. Statement earrings and glittery makeup completed her look. Farhan Akhtar synchronised his look in a multi-coloured kurta-pyjama, which he teamed up with sneakers.



While they keep their fans entertained with their pictures, neither Farhan nor Shibani has come out in open to talk about their relationship.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Farhan will be next seen in The Sky is The Pink opposite Priyanka Chopra. The Sky Is Pink is based on Indian motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary who suffered pulmonary fibrosis and passed away at the age of 19, just a day after the release of her book titled My Little Epiphanies. The film features Priyanka Chopra in the role of her mother and Farhan Akhtar essaying the role of her father. Zaira Wasim plays the pivotal role as Aisha Chaudhary in the Shonali Bose-directorial.