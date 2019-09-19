Actor Farhan Akhtar and girlfriend Shibani Dandekar always grab attention with their social media PDA. The two are love-struck and keeps gushing over each other. Earlier today, The Sky is The Pink actor took to Instagram to share the photo of his love Shibani and he is smitten by the photo. In the picture, she can be seen sitting on the sofa in a loose T-shirt and shorts. Well, this is how we all spend our lazy weekends and we can so relate to her.

Sharing the post, Farhan wrote, “Mood. @shibanidandekar. (sic)” with a heart emoji.

Mood. @shibanidandekar ❤️

Farhan and Shibani, who are dating for a long time now, were recently spotted together at the 45-year-old’s film The Sky is The Pink’s premiere at Toronto International Film Festival 2019 (TIFF). She also took to Instagram to share her picture with the entire team of the film. She wrote an emotional post and wished them good luck.

 
#SKYISPINK – Was lucky enough to witness the magic of this film as it premiered at Toronto Film Festival and was blown away by how beautifully powerful it is in so many ways! @shonalibose_ you are a star .. she has managed to weave humour and heartbreak through the story with perfection! I was oscillating from laughter to tears with such speed and intensity that I felt pretty exhausted yet so fulfilled!! haha! I couldn’t be prouder of @faroutakhtar ❤️ and @priyankachopra for their incredible portrayal of Niren and Aditi! Their chemistry on screen is just magical! They hit all the right notes in every single frame! both just so DAMN good!! @zairawasim_ and @rohitsaraf10 were beyond brilliant as Aisha and Ishaan and just easy to watch and love – this entire family took you on a journey and just made your heart melt! Killer writing by Nilesh Maniyar!! Please don’t miss out on watching this lovely film on October 11th! It is perfection! Congratulations to the entire team @roykapurfilms #ronniescrewvala @purplepebblepictures ps don’t miss the insane track by Ishaan Chaudhary @memba.music PS DO NOT MISS me photo bombing the cast and crew picture 😂🤦🏾‍♀️ dress by @rasario styled by @shivsawhney @khyatibusa Shonali’s earrings by @hanut101 🌸

Earlier, the power couple also walked the ramp for the fashion designer Payal Singhal. The duo walked hand-in-hand on the stage as they twinned in gorgeous outfits. Shibani looked stunning in an embellishment, pastel-shaded lehenga teamed up with matching choli and stylish fringed shrug over it. Statement earrings and glittery makeup completed her look. Farhan Akhtar synchronised his look in a multi-coloured kurta-pyjama, which he teamed up with sneakers.


While they keep their fans entertained with their pictures, neither Farhan nor Shibani has come out in open to talk about their relationship.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Farhan will be next seen in The Sky is The Pink opposite Priyanka Chopra. The Sky Is Pink is based on Indian motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary who suffered pulmonary fibrosis and passed away at the age of 19, just a day after the release of her book titled My Little Epiphanies. The film features Priyanka Chopra in the role of her mother and Farhan Akhtar essaying the role of her father. Zaira Wasim plays the pivotal role as Aisha Chaudhary in the Shonali Bose-directorial.