Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra who were last seen together in Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do is gearing up for their next film The Sky is Pink. They have wrapped up the shooting of the film. Farhan thinks film wrap-ups are happiest when they end on a song.

Farhan took to Instagram to share a picture with Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim, and the entire team and wrote, “Film wraps are happiest when they end on a song.”

Earlier, Priyanka shared pictures on Instagram after wrapping up her film and penned down a heartfelt note. The actor captioned it, “And it’s a wrap. This movie is special to me on so many levels. Not just because @roykapurfilms and @rsvpmovies (Sid and ronnie) partnered with me on my first Hindi production.. but also took the chance on me to bring to life a character and a true story that needed to be told. @faroutakhtar you made an amazing co actor all over again with all the laughter and fun!(you were missed tonight) and my amazing @zairawasim_ and @rohitsaraf10 who I’ve made friends for life with! “.

“This was the hardest loveliest experience. Thank you @shonalibose_ for your incredibly unique vision. I’m so proud of your faith in me. Thank you so much to Our crew who worked tirelessly for 10 months to make this special piece of cinema. I love you all. ❤️

See u at the pictures!!! 🙏🏽 #skyispink,” her caption further read.

Co-produced by Priyanka Chopra, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala, The Sky Is Pink is slated to release on October 11.