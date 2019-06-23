Farhan Akhtar is being really active on social media these days. From sharing pictures of his kids to photos of his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, he is constantly treating fans with lovely stills. Recently, he shared a childhood picture of himself with his cousins Zoya Akhtar, Kabir Akhtar and Nishat Akhtar.

Farhan looks unrecognizable in the photo. Zoya, on the other hand, can be easily spotted. She can be seen sitting in the middle, next to Farhan and passing a mischievous smile. Sharing the still on Instagram, he captioned it, “Seems this picture of us cousins was taken before wide angle lenses were invented. 😜 “.

Earlier, Farhan shared a beautiful monochrome picture of his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar from their Europe vacation. Sharing the picture on Instagram, he captioned it, “Portrait. @shibanidandekar ❤️#blackandwhitephotography #mood#throwback #madrid.” Shibani commented on the picture and wrote, “More like moody 😏”.

On the professional front, Farhan will next be seen in The Sky is Pink with Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim. In an earlier interview with Times Now, Farhan shared his experience on working with Priyanka and said that nothing has changed. He said, “Nothing has changed since the time when we were working together on Don (2006). I don’t think she ever felt I was the producer. We were friends. When working on The Sky is Pink, it’s the same feeling, that we are friends who are teaming up”.

The team of The Sky is Pink recently wrapped up the shooting. Earlier, Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram to share a picture with Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim, and the entire team and wrote, “Film wraps are happiest when they end on a song”.