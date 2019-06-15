Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim recently wrapped up the shooting of their film The Sky is Pink. Priyanka had earlier worked with Farhan in Don and Dil Dhadakne Do. Recently Farhan shared his experience working with Priyanka and said that nothing has changed.

In a recent interview with Times Now, Farhan said, “Nothing has changed since the time when we were working together on Don (2006). I don’t think she ever felt I was the producer. We were friends. When working on The Sky is Pink, it’s the same feeling, that we are friends who are teaming up”.

“She has constantly grown from strength to strength and has reinvented herself,” he added. Praising Priyanka, Farhan said, “more power to her and I hope her career just keeps growing. She is very focused and committed to her work. That will always hold her in good stead”.

The team of The Sky is Pink recently wrapped up the shooting of the film. Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram to share a picture with Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim, and the entire team and wrote, “Film wraps are happiest when they end on a song”.

Earlier, Priyanka shared pictures on Instagram after wrapping up her film and penned down a heartfelt note. The actor captioned it, “And it’s a wrap. This movie is special to me on so many levels. Not just because @roykapurfilms and @rsvpmovies (Sid and ronnie) partnered with me on my first Hindi production.. but also took the chance on me to bring to life a character and a true story that needed to be told. @faroutakhtar you made an amazing co actor all over again with all the laughter and fun!(you were missed tonight) and my amazing @zairawasim_ and @rohitsaraf10 who I’ve made friends for life with! “.

“This was the hardest loveliest experience. Thank you @shonalibose_ for your incredibly unique vision. I’m so proud of your faith in me. Thank you so much to Our crew who worked tirelessly for 10 months to make this special piece of cinema. I love you all. ❤️

See u at the pictures!!! 🙏🏽 #skyispink,” her caption further read.

Co-produced by Priyanka Chopra, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala, The Sky Is Pink is slated to release on October 11.