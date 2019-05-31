Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been dating for more than a year now and are going strong. The couple is currently in Spain to watch their favourite team Liverpool play in the finals at Champions League.

Ahead of the match, the couple took a tour of the stadium and shared goofy pictures and videos from there. They even posed with the massive Champions League trophy and sharing the photo, Farhan wrote, “the closest we are getting.. to the cup that is”.

Shibani recently hosted the ICC World Cup 2019 opening ceremony and shared pictures with former English cricketer Andrew Flintoff and comedian Paddy McGuinness. Farhan, on the other hand, has a “full fanboy moment” as he poses with West Indian cricketing legend Sir Vivian Richards.

Whatever they share on Instagram goes viral in no time. A few days ao, Shibani took to her Instagram to share a chic picture with Farhan. Dressed in formals, Farhan looked dapper in his Tuxedo while Shibani looked like a doll in her pink ruffled off-shoulder gown. The duo flaunted their tan as they got clicked hand-in-hand. Sharing the picture, Farhan captioned it, “Some days are dressier than others.@shibanidandekar Styled by @govindamehta 😊👍🏽 #ICHawards #London #cricket#heroes #viratkohlifoundation#cornerstone #RPSG”.

Farhan and Shibani are head over heels for each other and their Instagram says it all. Earlier on a chat show Farhan revealed about his wedding plans with Shibani. Bhumi Padnekar who was on the show with Farhan played a cassette of Shibani asking Farhan, “Hey Farhan, are we getting married in April or May? Can you please let me know because I am very confused.” To this Farhan replied, “I think she is having a lot of fun with a lot of news that is going around currently, about us looking for wedding planners.” Bhumi asked Farhan, “Are you though?” To which Farhan replied, “It maybe April or April be ‘May’”.