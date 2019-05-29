Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been setting some major couple goals with their adorable Instagram pictures. The couple is currently in London and is having a ball. Recently, Farhan shared a candid picture of him and his ladylove where Shibani can be seen clicking a selfie while Farhan poses.

The stylish couple took to their Instagram to share the pictures. Sharing the picture, Farhan wrote, “Posers.” Shibani went on to share the selfies in which the couple can be seen twinning in black.

A few days ao, Shibani took to her Instagram to share a chic picture with Farhan. Dressed in formals, Farhan looked dapper in his Tuxedo while Shibani looked like a doll in her pink ruffled off-shoulder gown. The duo flaunted their tan as they got clicked hand-in-hand.

Farhan and Shibani are head over heels for each other and their Instagram says it all. They have been together for more than a year now and are going strong. Earlier on a chat show Farhan revealed about his wedding plans with Shibani. Bhumi Padnekar who was on the show with Farhan played a cassette of Shibani asking Farhan, “Hey Farhan, are we getting married in April or May? Can you please let me know because I am very confused.” To this Farhan replied, “I think she is having a lot of fun with a lot of news that is going around currently, about us looking for wedding planners.” Bhumi asked Farhan, “Are you though?” To which Farhan replied, “It maybe April or April be ‘May’”.

On the professional front, Farhan will next be seen in The Sky is Pink with Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim.