Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are head over heels for each other and their Instagram handle says it all. Taking a break from their hectic schedule, the couple travelled to Europe a few days ago and even attended their favourite football team Liverpool’s match at the Champions League final in Spain. They were recently spotted by the paps at Mumbai Airport.

Shibani kept her look cool and stylish in a white t-shirt which she teamed with black joggers, long denim jacket and sneakers. Farhan, on the other hand, looked uber cool in his light blue t-shirt which he teamed with grey joggers and white sneakers. They accessorised their cool with stylish pair of shades.

Shibani recently hosted the ICC World Cup 2019 opening ceremony and shared pictures with former English cricketer Andrew Flintoff and comedian Paddy McGuinness. Farhan, on the other hand, has a “full fanboy moment” as he poses with West Indian cricketing legend Sir Vivian Richards.

Whatever they share on Instagram goes viral in no time. A few days ao, Shibani took to her Instagram to share a chic picture with Farhan. Dressed in formals, Farhan looked dapper in his Tuxedo while Shibani looked like a doll in her pink ruffled off-shoulder gown. The duo flaunted their tan as they got clicked hand-in-hand. Sharing the picture, Farhan captioned it, “Some days are dressier than others.@shibanidandekar Styled by @govindamehta 😊👍🏽 #ICHawards #London #cricket#heroes #viratkohlifoundation#cornerstone #RPSG”.

On the professional front, Farhan will next be seen with Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim in The Sky is Pink.