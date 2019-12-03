Actor Farhan Akhtar and girlfriend Shibani Dandekar always grab attention with their social media PDA. The two are love-struck and keeps gushing over each other. Earlier today, the star couple recently underwent cryotherapy treatment. Sharing a picture of the treatment, Farhan on Tuesday took to Instagram Story and wrote: “Cryotherapy.. The cold never bothered me anyway.”

In the pic, Farhan is seen undergoing the treatment at extremely low temperatures. For those who don’t know, cryotherapy is a technique where the body is exposed to extremely cold temperatures for several minutes.

Apart from pictures, Shibani also posted the videos from her cold therapy session, saying “can’t tell you guys how good this felt if you are training like a best to this”. Shibani underwent the treatment for three minutes at minus 130 degrees.

Take a look at the pictures and videos:

On the film front, Farhan is currently busing shooting for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s “Toofan” in which he is playing a boxer.” While rehearsing for the same, Farhan recently got a hairline fracture in his right hand. The actor took to Instagram to share the picture of the X-ray in which his right palm was seen fractured. Farhan called it his ‘first legit boxing injury’. The actor is working hard to get into the shape and learn the tactics of boxing. However, it definitely is not an easy journey and Farhan seems to be all prepared for it.

Interestingly, Toofan is reuniting Farhan with ROP with whom the actor gave one of the most remembered performances of his career in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The film also features Paresh Rawal in the role of Farhan’s coach. Actors Mrunal Thakur and Isha Talwar also play important roles in the film.