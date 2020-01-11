Star couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar might just throw in a surprise to the fans with their wedding. The actors, who are dating for over two years, can be seen married in the first half of the year itself. At least that’s what the latest report by a leading daily suggests. As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Farhan and Shibani were expected to get married by the end of 2020. However, now, a source close to the couple has hinted that the two have begun their preparations and the wedding bells could ring sooner than expected.

The source also claims that the initial plans regarding the wedding were designed keeping in mind Farhan’s next release – Toofan that hits the screens on October 2. However, both the sides have decided to pull up the wedding date and the couple will be seen married before the end of the year. The source was quoted saying, “The plan is to get married towards the year-end, after the release of Farhan’s next, Toofan. But they might spring a surprise by tying the knot earlier than that. The final date is yet to be decided but Farhan and Shibani have begun preparations for the big day.”

Farhan and Shibani are in a happy relationship currently. They are often clicked going out on vacations, spending time together at restaurants and at other popular hangout spots in the city. The couple is also clicked together attending various Bollywood parties, events and family functions. The social media timelines of both the actors speak volumes of their beautiful chemistry and their fans always love to see them beaming with happiness whenever they are together.

Farhan recently celebrated his 46th birthday with Shibani and her sister Anusha Dandekar. It was a happy family affair for Shibani since her sister also shares her birthday with Farhan. On Instagram, Shibani made a lovely post thanking Farhan for filling her life with all the happiness in the world by his mere presence.