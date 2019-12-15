The Citizenship Act has sparked protests around India since last week. It offers citizenship to refugees from all South Asian religions, except Muslims, fleeing oppression from India’s neighboring countries of Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. Twitterati say the legislation is discriminatory on religious grounds. One of the users on Sunday asked director-screenwriter-actor-playback singer-producer Farhan Akhtar to reach out to Muslims, to stop destroying the country’s property while protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act.

“Hi @FarOutAkhtar @Javedakhtarjadu @azmishabana, reach out to your qaum & tell them not to destroy my country’s property. Don’t cry when these rioters get arrested & beaten black & blue,” the user tweeted.

Farhan Akhtar called the Twitter user bigot. He said: “Going to request David Dhawan to cast you in ‘Bigot no 1.’ .. you are perfect for the part”.

Going to request David Dhawan to cast you in ‘Bigot no 1.’ .. you are perfect for the part. https://t.co/mJY06imbA4 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) December 15, 2019

Several parts of India have been witnessing violent protests ever since the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed in Lok Sabha last week. The situation further escalated after the bill was cleared in Rajya Sabha.

The Bill, which has since become an Act, will provide Indian nationality to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains and Buddhists fleeing persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

The issue has caused widespread unprecedented violent protests in the northeast, especially in the states of Assam, Tripura and Meghalaya, with the agitating demonstrators demanding the withdrawal of the CAA claiming that the fresh legislation would jeopardize the demographic situations and life, culture and socio-economic positions to the 45.58 million populations of region.

What is the Citizenship Act?

As per the Citizenship Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, and facing religious persecution will be given Indian citizenship.