Farhan Akhtar recently wrapped up the shooting of The Sky is Pink and immediately started working on his next film Toofan. He is working really hard for his role and his Instagram photos say it all. The actor has been rigorously practicing boxing. Recently, he shared a video of him working on his boxing skills.

Sharing the video, he captioned it, “Gotta keep moving.. get off the tracks .. #ToofanInTheMaking #boxerlife#shadowbox #fitnessgoals#drillsforskills 🥊 @drewnealpt 🏋🏽‍♀️ @samir_jaura

Music: Time (Inception OST). @hanszimmer 🙏🏼”.

In Toofan, Farhan will be again be seen playing the role of a sportsperson, this time, a boxer.

Meanwhile, Farhan will next be seen in The Sky is Pink with Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim. In an earlier interview with Times Now, Farhan shared his experience on working with Priyanka and said that nothing has changed. He said, “Nothing has changed since the time when we were working together on Don (2006). I don’t think she ever felt I was the producer. We were friends. When working on The Sky is Pink, it’s the same feeling, that we are friends who are teaming up”.

The team of The Sky is Pink recently wrapped up the shooting. Earlier, Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram to share a picture with Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim, and the entire team and wrote, “Film wraps are happiest when they end on a song”.