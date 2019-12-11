Smearing our social media feeds with sheer love and positivity are Bollywood’s rumoured power couple, Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar and their recent camaraderie as the later trains for Toofan with professional boxer Neeraj Goyat and Hollywood action director Darrell Foster is proof of the same. Keeping fans updated about his preparation for the upcoming Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra-directorial, Farhan keeps sharing sneak-peeks of his hard work and the Internet cannot stop gushing.

Taking to his Instagram account recently, Farhan shared a picture from the ring, with his gloves on and seeing eye to eye with Neeraj and Darrell, both of whom had their gloved-hands ready in position too. The picture was captioned, “If you want genuine, work with genuine guys @neeraj_goyat @darrellfoster #bts #trainingcamp #toofaninthemaking #boxerlife #drillsforskills #prephardshooteasy Image @zubinsoni (sic).” Quick to comment, Shibani wrote, “siiiiick (sic)” and punctuated it with a fire emoji.

Farhan’s fans on social media can vouch how hard the actor-filmmaker is preparing for his upcoming sports drama. While rehearsing for Toofan, Farhan had even suffered a hairline fracture in his right hand sometime back.

Recently, Farhan shared proof of how co-star Mrunal Thakur had plans to destroy his hard work and challenged his will power outside the ring. Taking to his Instagram handle, Farhan had shared a picture where Mrunal can be seen cutely tempting him with a Jim Jam biscuit while sitting with jars of banana chips and other munchies.

Interestingly, Toofan is reuniting Farhan with ROP with whom the actor gave one of the most remembered performances of his career in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The film also features Paresh Rawal in the role of Farhan’s coach. Actors Mrunal Thakur and Isha Talwar also play important roles in the film.