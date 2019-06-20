Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been dating for more than a year now and are head over heels for each other. Farhan recently wrapped up the shooting of The Sky is Pink and has already started working on Omprakash Mehra’s Toofan. Recently, he shared a picture of himself working on his boxing skills which made girlfriend Shibani Dandekar go ‘Damnnnnnn’.

In Toofan, Farhan will be again be seen playing the role of a sportsperson, this time, a boxer. The actor is working hard on his body and his Instagram posts say it all. Farhan, who keeps treating his fans with his workout pictures, shared another one where he can be seen sweating it all out while practicing boxing. Sharing the photo on Instagram, he captioned it, “Hammer time. 🥊.” In no time, Shibani commented and wrote, “Damnnnnnnn”.

On the professional front, Farhan will next be seen in The Sky is Pink with Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim. In an earlier interview with Times Now, Farhan shared his experience on working with Priyanka and said that nothing has changed. He said, “Nothing has changed since the time when we were working together on Don (2006). I don’t think she ever felt I was the producer. We were friends. When working on The Sky is Pink, it’s the same feeling, that we are friends who are teaming up”.

The team of The Sky is Pink recently wrapped up the shooting. Earlier, Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram to share a picture with Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim, and the entire team and wrote, “Film wraps are happiest when they end on a song”.