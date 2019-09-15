A former member of Pakistan’s famous band Jal, actor-singer Farhan Saeed recently accused Indian music composer Salim Merchant of plagiarising his song Roiyaan and copying its chorus in the recently out music video, Hareya, by Salim. Taking to his Twitter handle, the Pakistan singer called out Salim for not asking him before nor crediting him.

The banter that followed went instantly viral as fans of both the singers pitched in to support their favourite. Farhan’s tweet read, “Someone just sent me @salim_merchant song HAREYA, which is a total copy of my song ROIYAAN. I wonder they have the audacity to call themselves artists when they steal someone’s work. Karna hi hai to pooch ke kuro aur ager poochna nahin hai to at least acha to kuro! #stopstealing (sic)” to which Salim replied, “Farhan I just heard your song. It’s a mere coincidence that the chorus of Haareya is like your song. To be honest I’ve never heard it before. It happens many a times when notes have a natural progression from each other. @Sulaiman & I have a track record of never plagiarising. (sic)”

Realising that they have the same lyricist, Farhan gave him the benefit of doubt. He tweeted, “@salim_merchant if you say so! Another co incidence is we have the same lyricist! Anyway good luck ! (sic)” to which Salim insisted, “Why don’t you check with him! If i had to copy, I would have done that way long back in my career. I really wish I had heard your song before I made mine. Would have surely made changes to our composition to make it sound different from yours. Anyway, Hope you understand.. (sic).”

Hareya is the last music video of the triology after Follow Me and Samajh Na Paaye that features Salim. Dropping the track on September 11, Salim shared the news with fans on Twitter and the song instantly went viral. Composed and produced by the duo Salmi-Sulaiman, the song is crooned by Salim and has been directed by Aditya Raghav.