After impressing fans with his acting skills, Bollywood’s actor Akshay Kumar has released his first-ever music video – the soulful track ‘Filhall‘ on Saturday. The soft melody, which stars Kriti Sanon’s younger sister Nupur Sanon, is sure to touch the right emotional strings in you. The song shows Akshay and Nupur’s chemistry caught in a painful love story. The beautiful song has been crooned by B Praak, while Jaani was the composer and lyricist.

The expressive track starts with Akshay as a doctor when he hears of a patient arriving at the emergency ward. He later finds out that it is his ex-lover Nupur, who meets with an accident and is lying with blood gushing out of her body. As soon as Akshay sees his separated love lying unconscious, he renumerates the time spent with his lady love and under what circumstances they had to separate.

Taking a 360-degree turn, the video showcases the separation of the love birds, which will leave you emotional. Nupur in the song can be seen donning simple yet gorgeous kurta as she romances Akshay. The two share great chemistry as the love story progresses, but ends up separated because of family issues.

Watch the song Filhall here:

In the song, fans can also catch a glimpse of singer Ammy Virk, who plays the role of Nupur’s lover and television star Asmita Sood, who plays Akshay’s wife.

Earlier today, Akshay had shared a poster of the song and announced that the romantic track would be released online.

A few days ago, Akshay brought a little surprise for his fans. In the clip, Akshay can be seen romancing with Katrina as Filhall song plays in the background. The video from the sets of Sooryavanshi, reminded us of Namaste London.



Akshay has a list of films in the pipeline including Good Newws, Laxmi Bomb and Sooryavanshi.