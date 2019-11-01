Film producer Champak Jain passed away on Thursday i.e. October 31 after suffering from a brain haemorrhage. Champak was one of the owners of Venus Records and Tapes which produced hit films like 1994 blockbuster ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’ starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, and Josh, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

His last rites will take place on Friday i.e. November 1 in Mumbai at 11 am. Sonu Sood, Sanjay Nirupam, Gurpreet Kaur Chaddha, Kunal Kohli and others took to Twitter to share their condolences.

Sonu Sood wrote, “Really sad to know about the sudden demise of Champak Jain ji. He was such a noble soul. Had such fond memories of him. My condolences to the entire Venus family, Rattan Jain ji, Ganesh Jain ji RIP Champak sir.”

Sanjay Nirupam wrote, “Deeply saddened to hear about the untimely death of Champak Jain. He was a dear friend of mine. I have a lot of fond memories of his. He was a gem of a person. My heartfelt condolences to his family members and the whole Venus group. #ChampakJain.”

Read more condolence messages here:

Shocked and extremely saddened to hear about the passing of my very dear friend Mr.champakjain the owner of @Venus__Music . He was a very kind and helpful man. May God bless his soul, RIP🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/f9vhBszvX5 — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 31, 2019

Extremely sad to know that Our friend #ChampakJain is no more. Champak ji belongs to the family who own #Venus music company who have also produced super hit films. A great human being. Industry will miss him.

ओम् शांति ! pic.twitter.com/ZAWJvxFI0B — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) October 31, 2019

Rest in Peace, #ChampakJain ji You will be missed. 🕉 — Ram Kamal (@Ramkamal) October 31, 2019

Very sorry to hear the untimely demise of Shri #Champakjain ji of #Venus group. He was a most humble and grounded soul known for helping the new talents of the industry. #RIP pic.twitter.com/CbXXv6eoA1 — Gurpreet Kaur Chadha (@GurpreetKChadha) October 31, 2019

RIP Champak Jain!