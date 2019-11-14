Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone visited the famous Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh to seek blessings on their first wedding anniversary. Both sides of the families accompanied the star couple who looked no less than royalty while dressed up in stunning traditional outfits. The photos of Ranveer and Deepika posing for the shutterbugs at the Tirupati temple are currently going viral on social media.

In the photos, it is clear how Deepika chose to once again deck up in a bridal avatar and wore a bright red-golden silk saree with her trademark long-sleeved blouse. She tied her hair in a middle-parted bun, wore traditional gold jewellery and applied sindoor in hair. The actor looked absolutely radiant and her look definitely reminded of all the wedding looks she carried a year back. Ranveer complimented his beautiful wife by wearing a beige coloured sherwani with a golden bandhgala coat. He added a pair of golden earrings, a red coloured dupatta and a pair of stylish eyeglasses to his look. Together, both Ranveer and Deepika cut a striking picture. Check out this:

A video of Ranveer and Deepika from the temple is also being circulated widely on social media. It shows the couple radiating love and happiness over spending an entire year of marital bliss with each other. Also seen with them are Deepika’s parents – Prakash and Ujjala Padukone and her sister Anisha Padukone and Ranveer’s parents – Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, Anju Bhavnani and his sister Ritika Bhavnani.

After their visit to the Tirupati temple, the actors are expected to head to another temple named Padmavati temple in Andhra Pradesh before finally flying to Amritsar to seek blessings at the Golden Temple. Watch out this space for more beautiful pictures and videos of Ranveer and Deepika!