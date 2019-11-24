Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra‘s daughter Adira Chopra was clicked by the paparazzi outside Riteish Deshmukh‘s residence as the couple hosted a big birthday party for their son Riaan Deshmukh. This is the first time any picture of Adira has surfaced on social media considering both Rani and Aditya are known to be quite guarded about their baby daughter. The three-year-old girl was born on December 9, 2015. However, no picture of Adira was released in these three years until yesterday when she was clicked attending the birthday party of Riaan with other star-kids.

Wearing a pink frock with a fuschia pink band in her curly hair and a million-dollar smile on her face, Adira looked extremely pretty as she smiled towards the cameras. Check out these pictures of Adira Chopra:

Both Rani and Aditya make sure nothing about their personal lives is getting out in the media. It’s been five years to Rani’s wedding but no picture of the actor from her big day is officially out yet. In fact, their wedding was secretly organised and hardly any guest from the film industry was invited. So much so is the secrecy that Aditya never felt comfortable in getting himself clicked and only a few pictures of him are out in the public that are repeatedly used by the media to report stories about him. Rani herself once said in an interview that she wants her husband to understand he has married a Bollywood actor and it’s not possible to guard their child and himself to this extent.

As is, seems like the wait is finally over for the Rani’s fans since we can finally adore Adira in her first pictures!