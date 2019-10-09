Zee 5 and Alt Balaji’s upcoming web series ‘Fittrat’ has launched a trailer featuring Krystle D Souza, Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan as the main leads. We will get to see TV’s famous bahu Krystal in a new avatar – and that will be a GOLD DIGGER.
The official handle of Zee5 dropped the trailer on social media.
Fittrat is a love triangle story, featured Krystal in a glamorous avatar. Anushka Ranjan will play the third angle to the love triangle and will sport a spoiled brat avatar. Aditya Seal will be the ultimate trophy – he is a cool, calm and suave rich bachelor of the story.
Watch the trailer here:
Fittrat will be launched on October 18, 2019.
Krystal has been away from the silver screen from quite some time now. She was last seen on Belan Wali Bahu. During an interview with a leading daily, she opened up about being choosy and said, “Many actors hardly take risks and eventually take up anything that comes their way. I was offered many shoes but chose to wait for an ideal opportunity.”