Zee 5 and Alt Balaji’s upcoming web series ‘Fittrat’ has launched a trailer featuring Krystle D Souza, Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan as the main leads. We will get to see TV’s famous bahu Krystal in a new avatar – and that will be a GOLD DIGGER.

The official handle of Zee5 dropped the trailer on social media. They captioned it, “Gold diggers! Bow down to Tarini. She owns her truth&a gold medal too. Jab tootega har perfect relationship tab, milega woh gold that lies within. Join her journey as she finds her #Fittrat: @ektaravikapoor@ZEE5Premium @krystledsouza @anushka0110 @AdityaSeal_ #ALTBalajiOriginal #ZEE5Original @ArukVerma @chakdemohit @ThisIsHowWeDing @tansworld #DivyaSethShah #KaizadKotwal #PriyankaBhatia #KaushalyaGidwani #BablaKochhar #SantoshSingh #AltheaKaushal #AnvitaDutt #AdityaLal”.

Fittrat is a love triangle story, featured Krystal in a glamorous avatar. Anushka Ranjan will play the third angle to the love triangle and will sport a spoiled brat avatar. Aditya Seal will be the ultimate trophy – he is a cool, calm and suave rich bachelor of the story.

Watch the trailer here:

Fittrat will be launched on October 18, 2019.