Actor Ranveer Singh has always grabbed eyeballs for his quirky and trendsetting fashion. This Friday morning, the actor made his fans happy as he shared his flashback picture on Instagram when he was a little kid, perhaps in 12-13 years old. It looks like the ‘83′ actor is naughty and witty since childhood. The picture shows him posing for the camera in a serious mode.

In the photo, Ranveer Singh aka Gully Boy is wearing a black t-shirt and a choker and looked “innocent and cute”, as per legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. Comments started pouring in from actors and friends. Actor Dino Morea also dropped a comment saying, “Hai hai Kya flashback @ranveersingh innocence”, while Richa Chadha called him a ‘cutie’. Fans said that Ranveer was one fashion freak since his teenage years. One of the users also mentioned ‘bahut hard’ in the comment box.

Take a look at Ranveer’s childhood picture:

View this post on Instagram 🐣 #flashbackfriday A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Dec 5, 2019 at 8:00pm PST



Ranveer was last seen in Gully Boy– that was announced as India’s official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards, Ranveer will next be seen in ’83’ set to release on April 10 next year. The film is based on the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, who lifted the World Cup for India in 1983 and also coached the team from October 1999 to August 2000.

Last month, Ranveer aced former cricketer Kapil Dev’s famous Natraj shot on the pitch in a scene from Kabir Khan’s ’83. With his uncanny resemblance to the former Indian cricket team captain who brought home the World Cup trophy in ’83, Ranveer did a Kapil like no other and the latest picture he shared is proof. ’83‘ also features Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk and Saahil Khattar as the men in blue in the film. The film is directed by Kabir Khan.

On Thursday, Ranveer shared the first look of Divyang Thakkar’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar where he plays the role of a Gujarati boy.



Ranveer talked about his character in an interview with HT and shared, “As Charlie Chaplin once said: ‘To truly laugh, you must be able to take your pain, and play with it’. Jayeshbhai is an unlikely hero, an ordinary man, who ends up doing something extraordinary when he’s hurled into a threatening situation. He is sensitive and compassionate, and believes in equal rights between men and women in a society that is deeply rooted in patriarchal ideals and practices.”