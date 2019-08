India is celebrating Friendship Day on August 4, the first Sunday of the month. Now, many would say that every day is a friendship day and why to dedicate just one day to your best friend. Well, it’s just a special day to tell your friend that he/ she means a lot to you and even though every day is dedicated to your beautiful bond, let’s take a moment to make each other realise that life is more beautiful because of our bond. And for those who have difficulty in expressing their emotions, Bollywood has got you covered in every means. This Friendship Day, why not just dedicate a really good Hindi movie song to your best yaar in the whole world. Let’s be a little filmy because why not? So, here are a few songs that will exactly convey the right emotions to your friend.

Meri Dosti Mera Pyaar (Dosti-1964)



Singer: Mohammad Rafi

Music: Laxmikant Pyarelal

Lyrics: Majrooh Sultanpuri

Cast: Sudhir Kumar, Sushil Kumar, Sanjay Khan

Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todege (Sholay-1975)



Singer: Kishore Kumar, Manna Dey

Music: RD Burman

Lyrics: Anand Bakshi

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra

Salamat Rahe (Dostana-1980)

Singer: Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Rafi

Music: Laxmikant, Pyarelal

Lyrics: Anand Bakshi

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha

Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan (Yaarana-1981)

Singer: Kishore Kumar

Music: Rajesh Roshan

Lyrics: Anjaan

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Amjad Khan

Dil Chahta Hai (Dil Chahta Hai-2001)



Singer: Shankar Mahadevan

Music: Shanker, Ehsaan, Loy

Lyrics: Javed Akhtar

Cast: Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Saif Ali Khan

Tu Hi To Meri Dost Hai (Yuvvraaj-2008)



Singer: Benny Dayal, Shreya Ghoshal, AR Rahman

Music: AR Rahman

Lyrics: Gulzar

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Zayed Khan, Boman Irani, Mithun Chakraborty

Jaane Kyu Dil Janta Hai (Dostana-2008)



Singer: Vishal Dadlani

Music: Vishal & Shekhar

Lyrics: Anvita Dutt

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra

Jaane Nahi Denge Tujhe (3 Idiots-2009)



Singer: Sonu Nigam

Music: Shantanu Moitra

Lyrics: Swanand Kirkire

Cast: Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Yaariyan (Yaariyan-2014)

Singer: Shafqat Amanat Ali

Music: Arko Pravo Mukherjee

Lyrics: Arko Pravo Mukherjee

Cast: Himansh Kohli, Rakul Preet Singh, Dev Sharma, Deepti Naval

Tera Yaar Hoon Main (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety-2018)



Singer: Arijit Singh

Music: Rochak Kohli

Lyrics: Kumaar

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, Nushrat Bharucha

