Friendship Day will be celebrated on Sunday, August 4 and people have started exchanging gifts with their friends. Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has possibly received the sweetest gift from her best friend Sneha Ramchander. She penned down a heartfelt note for Deepika and shared the same on her website. In her note, Sneha unfolded many juicy and naughty unknown facts about the Padmaavat actor and we are happy to know the kind of bubbly person she is.

Sharing the most quirky habits of Deepika Padukone, Sneha wrote, “Do you know someone whose presence feels like a warm hug and a hot cup of cocoa? Someone you can chat with for hours on end AND co-exist with happily in moments of silence and nothingness. Someone who has undeniably kind eyes…whose gaze makes you feel cared for at that moment. Someone who’s so hyper-organized that her most prized possession is most likely a label-maker, and she will gladly reorganize your home for you with it. Do you know someone who will steal, I mean to collect, miniature bottles of your favourite shampoo from hotels, when she travels, because she knows you love them? I do! I do! That’s my darling friend, DP. It’s a happy day for friends like us. Tried and tested for 30 years. I heart you girl.”

Take a look at the testimonial:

Last month filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who worked with the actress in Love Aaj Kal wrote a note for her. The part of the note read, “She got off the car at the hotel porch and looked at me. I immediately knew that this is the girl I have come to meet. She also immediately knew that I am the director she had come to meet because she had those eyes, that looked as if they know.”

On the professional front, Deepika will soon be seen sharing screen space with husband Ranveer Singh in ’83. She will be playing the role of cricketer Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi Dev.