Apart from Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, Love Aaj Kal also features a debutant named Arushi Sharma in an important role. The film’s trailer revealed Arushi in the character opposite Kartik’s Raghu in the part of the story which is set in 1990. The journey of Arushi bagging this Imtiaz Ali directorial is almost dream-like considering she was working as an IT professional in Gurgaon when she got the news that she wanted to be seen at the Delhi audition of the film. The debutant had earlier made a blink-and-miss appearance in Ali’s Tamasha that released in the year 2015 and featured Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone in the lead.

In her latest interview with Mid-Day, Arushi revealed that she had ‘tasted blood’ when she came face-to-face with the camera in Tamasha. The actor said she had been working in a nine-to-five job in Gurgaon but she always spared time to make audition tapes at home. Arushi added that it was in last February when she got a call for the audition and she was absolutely surprised to see Ali after five years. “At the audition, I saw this curly-haired, tall man. It turned out to be Imtiaz sir. I got locked for the part of 10 days later,” said Arushi.

While Arushi’s performance has not gone unnoticed in the trailer of Love Aaj Kal, it’s the chemistry between Kartik and Sara that has taken the front seat in creating a lot of buzz around the film. Arushi commented on the same and said there’s nothing to feel intimidated from because she is a newcomer and was dealing with bigger challenges than feeling insecure with Kartik-Sara’s chemistry. She said her focus was concentrated on realising that such opportunities don’t come easily to an actor and she should try her best to make it work. Arushi said she ‘kept her calm and didn’t get swayed by the noise around.’

Love Aaj Kal is the second film of the same title. The first film, starring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan, was released in 2009. It hits the screens on February 14.