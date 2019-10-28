Diwali 2019 was a grand celebration for Bollywood stars as megastar Amitabh Bachchan hosted a party at his residence Jalsa in Mumbai on October 27. Earlier, it was reported that Big B is hosting the bash after the gap of two years and the pictures from the last night’s party have made its way to social media and are going insanely viral on social media.

The Diwali bash was attended by almost the whole of Bollywood and it was a starry affair with celebrities putting their foot forward in a stylish traditional outfit. From Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan to Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, celebrities looked stunning.

The celebrities in attendance were Tiger Shroff, Kajol, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Shraddha Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, Esha Deol, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha, Arjun Rampal, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandes, Shanaya Kapoor, Diana Penty, Annaya Panday, Chunky Panday, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani among others.

Check out all the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram #bhushankumar #divyakhoslakumar #kiaraadvani At #amitabhbachchandiwaliparty #yogenshah A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) on Oct 27, 2019 at 1:08pm PDT

View this post on Instagram #ananyapanday #poojahegde #tarasutaria at #amitabhbachchandiwaliparty #yogenshah A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) on Oct 27, 2019 at 1:01pm PDT

View this post on Instagram #karishmakapoor #KareenaKapoorKhan #saifalikhan At their #diwaliparty #yogenshah A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) on Oct 27, 2019 at 12:31pm PDT

View this post on Instagram #jitendraKapoor #ektakapoor #tusharkapoor #shobhakapoor At #amitabhbachchandiwaliparty #yogenshah A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) on Oct 27, 2019 at 12:04pm PDT

View this post on Instagram @tigerjackieshroff @apnabhidu At #amitabhbachchandiwaliparty #yogenshah A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) on Oct 27, 2019 at 11:03am PDT



Not only Bollywood but Abanis also graced the lavish party with their presence.

The Bachchan family did not host the annual party for the last two years due to the death of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father in 2017 and Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s father-in-law in 2018.