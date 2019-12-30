Making most of her holiday time, Priyanka Chopra is extensively traveling with her husband Nick Jonas. After riding the batmobile in the snow gifted to her by Nick, now the couple is headed to a more serene ocean-clad location. Taking to Instagram this morning, the Sky is Pink actor has shared a romantic picture where the couple can be seen enjoying the waves of the ocean and sunset while they take a boat ride. The picture will give you major couple goals.

View this post on Instagram Life as it should be. 🌊 ❤️📸 @divya_jyoti A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Dec 29, 2019 at 9:00am PST

In the photo, while PeeCee looks ravishing in a white polka dot dress, Nick looks dapper in a grey sweatshirt. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Life as it should be. (sic)”

In another photo, she can be seen donning a sexy orange bikini teamed up with sheer white shrug worn over it. She chills by the beach as she sips Champagne while sitting on the longer. She captioned it, “So… no complaints. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram So… no complaints ❤️🌊🔥 📸 @cavanaughjames A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Dec 29, 2019 at 5:14pm PST



Recently, she has shared her pictures riding the Batmobile and having a slew of fun. While in one picture she flaunted her beast, in another one she was seen in the middle of the thrill with brother Siddharth Chopra by her side. In yet another picture, Priyanka was seen twinning in blue and white winter-wear with her Hollywood pop star-husband. The pictures were captioned, “Me and my mean machine.. somewhere over the rainbow.. (sic)” and “Bye winter wonderland.. you will be missed. See you in 2020 #twinning #twinningiswinning @stardust_moonshine (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Me and my mean machine.. somewhere over the rainbow.. A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Dec 27, 2019 at 4:43pm PST



On the professional front, both Priyanka and Nick are currently basking in the success of their last releases The Sky is Pink and Jumanji: The Next Level, respectively. Both the films have drawn wide appreciation from fans, critics and celebrities alike. PeeCee has also wrapped up the shooting of The White Tiger.