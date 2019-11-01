The real-life sisters Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra will be lending their voice for the animated film Frozen 2. The film is a sequel to successful flick Frozen (2014) and actors Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell had earlier reprised the voice of Anna and Elsa. For the Indian fans, Frozen 2’s Hindi version will have the voices of Priyanka and Parineeti. Now, the first promo of the film is out featuring Priyanka who is lending voice for the elder sister Elsa.

In the promo, PeeCee can be seen donning Elsa’s costume and looks gorgeous, as always. Priyanka looks nothing less than a princess and talks about embracing an inner princess who doesn’t need a king to become a queen. She also talks about how women need to write their own stories.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared the promo and captioned it as, “An inspiring, heart-warming story of changing the world and creating your own destiny…join our sisterhood with Elsa & Anna #Frozen2 in cinemas November 22 @disneyfilmsindia #FrozenSisters #GirlsForGirls. (sic)”

Watch the promo here:



Earlier, Priyanka talked about lending voice for Frozen 2 and told PTI, “Elsa is a fictional character who’s known to be strongly-opinionated and level headed, traits that I deeply connect with. This not only made me want to be part of the film but also gives me a wonderful opportunity to present one of the most successful animated films to our local audiences. My happiness just goes up a notch knowing that Parineeti will be voicing Anna’s character. The two of us have never worked together before and this seems like a perfect movie to come together and an experience that I am going to cherish forever.”

The film, directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee has the original voice cast features Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad. Frozen 2 will hit the theatres in India on November 22, 2019.