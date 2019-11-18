Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra, the real-life sisters are all excited for the upcoming Disney’s animated film Frozen 2. They have lent their voices for the Hindi version of the film which is a sequel to successful flick Frozen (2004). While Priyanka is lending the voice of elder sister Elsa, Parineeti has lent the voice of younger sister Anna.

Taking to social media, Parineeti has shared another promo of the film where they can be seen marking the countdown of the film which is set to hit theatres on November 22.

In the promo, Priyanka looks gorgeous as she embraces her inner Elsa in a stunning blue-beige gown while Parineeti looks enchanting in a black shimmery dress. The promo starts with Parineeti reminding her fans about the release date of Frozen 2 and it then gives glimpses of the trailer of the film. Priyanka says, ‘Elsa and Anna are back’. The further reveals that the film has a new story, a new magical world, new adventures, new superpowers, and the sisters bonding. The promo ends with Parineeti asking the question ‘Are you ready for new magical adventure’.

Watch the promo here:



Earlier, Priyanka has shared the promo where she can be seen donning Elsa’s costume. In the promo, she talks about embracing an inner princess who doesn’t need a king to become a queen. She also talks about how women need to write their own stories.



Earlier, talking about the film, Priyanka told IANS, “Elsa is a fictional character who’s known to be strongly-opinionated and level headed, traits that I deeply connect with. This not only made me want to be part of the film but also gives me a wonderful opportunity to present one of the most successful animated films to our local audiences. My happiness just goes up a notch knowing that Parineeti will be voicing Anna’s character. The two of us have never worked together before and this seems like a perfect movie to come together and an experience that I am going to cherish forever.”

Parineeti also talked about entering the Frozen world and said, “You don’t need to be an actress to dream of being a Disney princess!! I absolutely loved the first film, it’s my favourite animation film but never thought that I’d get to voice Anna. But of course the real cherry on the cake is that I’ve been cast in a film about sisters with my real-life sister!! While dubbing we would keep laughing about the fact that we are actually like our characters in real life! Mimi didi is totally like Elsa and I’m totally like Anna! This is why this movie will always be special. I can’t wait for the audience’s response.

The film, directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee has the original voice cast features Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad. Frozen 2 will hit the theatres in India on November 22, 2019. The film will release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.