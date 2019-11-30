After successfully launching four films in his epic comedy series Golmaal, filmmaker Rohit Shetty is now gearing up for Golmaal 5. A report in a daily suggests that the director has green-lighted the script of the fifth film in his popular comedy franchise and the screenplay-dialogue writing will begin soon. Rohit is expected to take the film on the floors by next year after the director is done with Sooryavanshi and his other production commitments.

As per a report published in Mumbai Mirror, Rohit and his favourite actor Ajay Devgn are all set to reunite for Golmaal and there’s a scope for new faces to join the cast this time. Golmaal is a stunning multi starrer and features Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor and Mukesh Tiwari among others in important roles. The last film in the series had Parineeti Chopra, Sanjay Mishra and Tabu joining the regular actors. The female lead of the new film is expected to be finalised by the next year itself.

The report mentions that the team is working on another distinct idea post horror-comedy for the fifth film. A source close to the development even revealed that the ‘brainstorming session’ regarding its script began earlier this year and the team is now ready with an exciting plot. Ajay himself confirmed the news to the daily and said he and Rohit are committed to delivering ‘unlimited fun’ as they promised the audience with the first film in the franchise. Rohit and I are committed to the next instalment of Golmaal, because, as we said during one of our earliest films, it’s fun unlimited and my favourite series,” he said.

With Golmaal 5, this would be the first Indian film-series to have five individual films. Also, this would be the 14th time that Rohit and Ajay will be collaborating for a commercial entertainer. They have got a slew of films under their hat in which they worked together starting with Zameen, Golmaal, Sunday, Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3, Singham, All The Best, Bol Bachchan, Singham Returns, Golmaal Again, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi. Ajay has a special appearance in the last two films which are spearheaded by Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar, respectively.

Excited for Golmaal 5?