Gabriella Demetriades and Arjun Rampal are expecting their first child together in by the end of July or early August. The couple recently hosted a grand baby shower and shared pictures of the celebration on Instagram. The couple was recently spotted on the streets of Mumbai and Gabriella flaunted her baby bump as she posed for the shutterbugs.

Both kept their look comfy as they donned joggers. Gabriella sported a grey tank top, blue joggers, white sneaker and wrapped a jacket against her waist. Arjun donned a black t-shirt which he teamed with grey joggers and white sneakers.

Earlier, in an interview with a news daily, the actor opened up about his personal life and how the last five years was “sheer hell” for him. He was quoted by the daily as saying, “It’s been sheer hell for the last five years but what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, doesn’t it?”

Talking about Gabriella, he said, “It’s only been a year since we started dating and here we are. For keeps. And I must add that it was of prime importance that my daughters should accept her as a part of the family. I’m blessed that they have, no questions asked”.

Arjun recently announced his girlfriend’s pregnancy by sharing an adorable picture with her on Instagram. Sharing the picture, he captioned it, “Blessed to have you and start all over again….thank you baby for this baby 👶🏽”.