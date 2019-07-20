Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades became parents to a baby boy on July 18. Recently, new mommy, Gabriella shared a picture of her beau Arjun and their firstborn on Instagram.

Gabriella, who keeps treating fans with her stunning pictures, shared a monochrome photo of Arjun holding their son. Arjun gets lost in his baby’s eyes as Gabriella captures the special moment.

Earlier, photos of Arjun with his daughters Mahikaa and Myra outside the hospital went viral on social media.

Arjun and Gabriella have never shied away from expressing their love for each other on social media. They keep treating fans with adorable photos of them. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the new parents to share a glimpse of their newborn.

Earlier, in an interview with a news daily, the actor opened up about his personal life and how the last five years was “sheer hell” for him. He was quoted by the daily as saying, “It’s been sheer hell for the last five years but what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, doesn’t it?”

Talking about Gabriella, he said, “It’s only been a year since we started dating and here we are. For keeps. And I must add that it was of prime importance that my daughters should accept her as a part of the family. I’m blessed that they have, no questions asked”.

Arjun recently announced his girlfriend’s pregnancy by sharing an adorable picture with her on Instagram. Sharing the picture, he captioned it, “Blessed to have you and start all over again….thank you baby for this baby 👶🏽”.