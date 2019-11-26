Actor Arjun Rampal is celebrating his 47th birthday on Tuesday. The actor is popular for his performances in films like Dil Ka Rishta, RaOne, Dil Hai Tumhara, Deewanapan, Rock On, Daddy, Heroine and Om Shanti Om among others. However, lately, he has been in news for his relationship with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and divorce with wife of 21 years Mehr Jesia.

Arjun and Gabriella recently welcomed their first child named Arik. Now, the popular model and designer took to Instagram to send best wishes to the main man in her life on his birthday. Gabriella posted a set of beautiful photos featuring Arjun and she sharing some candid moments in her post. She also wrote a beautiful note for the actor and wished the best for him. The caption on the post read, “With you time is not linear , but still we should celebrate the day you graced us all with that smile and everyday that you share those pearls of wisdom with the world . Happy birthday to you shriji @rampal72” (sic)

Meanwhile, Arjun and Mehr were recently granted a divorce by the Bandra family court by mutual consent basis. Reports suggested that Arjun’s daughters Mahikaa and Myra will be living with their mom at their duplex in Bandra. The Bandra family court granted them a divorce under the Special Marriage Act on November 19, Tuesday. The couple had approached the court to dissolve their marriage by consent on April 30 this year. It was in May last year that they had officially announced separation on a mutual consent basis.