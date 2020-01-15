The makers of Jawaani Jaaneman have released the latest song from the film. It’s a modified version of the 90s popular Punjabi song titled Jine Mera Dil Luteya. The track has been remixed to match the pace of the Saif Ali Khan starrer with Alaya F and Tabu also dancing to the peppy beats. The new version in the film has been titled Gallan Kardi and it shows Saif’s character in a celebratory mood dancing with his on-screen daughter Alaya F who looks stunning in her yellow outfit. Tabu appears in a blink and miss appearance but registers a striking presence in the video. One can also see the popular singer Jazzy B in his new avatar with hair all spiked up and tattoos all over the body.

The video seems to be just another remixed 90s song by a Bollywood filmmaker to attract more eyeballs for the film. However, it turns out to be a good experience for those who wanted to see Saif playing the kind of roles that suit him the best. For his ardent fans, Saif is known for his performances in films like Hum Tum, Kal Ho Na Ho, Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, Salaam Namaste and Ta Ra Rum Pum among others. This song from Jawaani Jaaneman promises his return in the same happy-go-lucky genre. Watch the video of Gallan Kardi from Jawaani Jaaneman here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Earlier, the trailer of the film created just the right buzz among the audience. It featured Saif in the role of a middle-aged man who wants to live his life to the fullest without the burden of family responsibilities. However, things change when he finds out that he has a teenage daughter who’s now pregnant with her boyfriend’s child. He then discovers that Tabu’s character is the mother of the girl and then begins all the confusion, humour and drama in the story. The trailer of Jawaani Jaaneman was appreciated for many reasons including Saif’s return to his space of acting.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman is up for release on January 31st. It’s the first film of Alaya who’s the daughter of actor Pooja Bedi and granddaughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi.