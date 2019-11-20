Actor Emilia Clarke, who’s more popular by her screen name Daenerys Targaryen, has made some shocking revelations about her association with Game of Thrones in her latest interview. While talking on a podcast, Emilia revealed that there were many occasions when she didn’t want to go ahead with her nude scenes but she was left with no other choice.

The Khaleesi of international television performed the role of the Dragon Queen in the popular fantasy drama. One of the most discussed and equally debated facts about GoT remained the inclusion of many sexually explicit scenes in a few seasons. Emilia talked about her experience of shooting such scenes and how they also made her feel furious sometime.

While interacting with Daz Shephard on his podcast Armchair Expert, Emilia recalled the incident where she wanted the ‘sheets’ to cover her naked body but the makers insisted on removing them telling her that she would be disappointing her fans otherwise. The actor added that she is a lot more at ease with what bothers her on the sets than before. Emilia was quoted saying, “I’ve had fights on the set before where I’m like, ‘No, the sheet stays up’, and they’re like, ‘You don’t wanna disappoint your Game of Thrones fans’. And I’m like, ‘F*** you.'”

Emilia also revealed that because of the scenes that demanded her to go nude in GoT, several other filmmakers expected her to do the same in their respective projects. The actor went on to add that she, sometimes, used to feel so helpless not knowing what to do or what is it that she wants to achieve. Emilia talked to The Guardian and added that she never worked on a film set before GoT and therefore, it was awkward for her to go naked in front of so many people present on the sets. “I’ve never been on a film set like this before. I’d been on a film set twice before then, and I’m now on a film set completely naked with all of these people, and I don’t know what I’m meant to do, and I don’t know what’s expected of me, and I don’t know what you want, and I don’t know what I want,” she explained.

