Jaipur: Seems Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke loves India, so much so, that she ringed in the New Year in the pink city Jaipur, as multiple reports claim.

A photo shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, claims that Emilia was spotted at the Jaipur airport, however her face was not clearly visible. The report further suggests that Clarke was accompanied by her mom as she boarded a Air Asia flight to Delhi. Well, we hope it’s true!

This little glimpse was enough to get Game of Thrones fans excited, who took to the comments section, to welcome the actress.

After Game of Thrones ended, the ‘Mother of Dragons’ had traveled to Uttarakhand in August 2019 with Rose Leslie.

She had posted a series of photos on Instagram, offering glimpses of her vacation, which included lighting a diya, being robbed by thieving monkeys at her hotel room, and visiting several temples in the area.

Not just Clarke, PS I Love You star Gerard Butler too, celebrated the New Year in Rishikesh.

On the first day of the 2020, Gerard shared a picture of him performing a ‘surya namaskar’ and captioned it as, “Let your light shine in to the new decade. Sending you all love. Happy New Year from the Himalayas.”

A few days ago, the actor was photographed at a service by Buddhist spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, in Karnataka. Butler had also previously visited Jaipur and he was also spotted at Shah Rukh Khan’s house in Mumbai a few years ago.